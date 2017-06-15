These are the most vulnerable communities in Louisiana's coastal parishes
Louisiana's land loss and vulnerability to storms threaten communities across the coast. But in addition to geographic challenges, the effects of the loss fall disproportionately on some groups, such as non-English speakers, those with low incomes and those whose livelihoods are tied to natural resources.
