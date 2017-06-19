The Latest: Evacuation urged in coastal Louisiana town
Rising tides in the wake of Tropical Depression Cindy have prompted the mayor of a low-lying coastal Louisiana town to urge an evacuation. Mayor Tim Kerner said Thursday that streets and yards in the town of Lafitte, south of New Orleans, are flooded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|17 hr
|Subduction Zone
|221,473
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC