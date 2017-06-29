the Investigators: Financing a flood

14 hrs ago

As many people in the metro area try to recover from the flood of August 2016 , the State of Louisiana still owes more than $300 million to victims of a flood that happened almost 35 years ago. Twenty-seven judges, including the Louisiana Supreme Court, ruled in their favor, but the plaintiffs have not seen a penny.

Chicago, IL

