Students to pay more at most University of Louisiana schools
Students will be paying more out of pocket to attend seven of the University of Louisiana System's colleges in the next school year, under $19 million in fee hikes approved Friday. An increase of $212.36 per semester for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is the biggest hike approved for the 2017-18 school year, a 4.5 percent bump over last year that is estimated to raise $7 million annually for the campus.
