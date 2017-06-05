Some Caldwell Parish residents to see drop in fire insurance rates

Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon says Caldwell Parish homeowners in Columbia Heights Fire District can expect significant rate reductions in their fire insurance premiums, effective July 10, 2017. Donelon recognized firefighters and local officials in Columbia Heights Fire District for the improvement of their fire protection grading from Class 6 to Class 5. "Through diligent work and cooperation, increased protection of homes, businesses, and families from fires is possible.

