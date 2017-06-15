Should Louisiana raise the smoking age?

A state representative is hoping legislation he authored in the spring could set the stage for Louisiana to raise the state's smoking age, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. State Rep. Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe, authored House Resolution 177 which directs the Louisiana Department of Health to study the impact of raising the state's smoking age from 18 to 21. "I actually initially wrote a bill to change the age to 21, but I knew we weren't ready to do that," Hoffmann says.

