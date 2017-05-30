Senate bill requests DOTD to investigate planting bamboo sound-reducing wall
If legislation authored by Sen. Eddie Lambert passes, bamboo may pop up along I-10 near the Fountain Hill subdivision, right before crossing into Ascension Parish. "The noise from the passing vehicles is causing real problems for the houses," said Lambert.
