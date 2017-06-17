Search continues Saturday for missing teen a oeDaisy Lynna
Dozens of people including members of the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department gathered near the grassy area along Louisiana Avenue @ I-10 Saturday to search for the teen who has been missing just short of one month. Family members say Jacqueline "Daisy Lynn" Landry left home on the evening of May 23, 2017 and has not been heard from since.
