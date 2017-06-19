School district secessions more diffi...

School district secessions more difficult in Louisiana, but other...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG -- Chris Allsup, left, and Clay LeGrande, center, answer questions from Christina Franks, right, who signs the petition as St. George organizers collect petition signatures on Jones Creek Road during the campaign in 2015 to create a new city. Advocate staff file photo by RICHARD ALAN HANNON -- Jane Patton with Better Together Baton Rouge announces during a June 2015 press conference how residents who signed a petition to break away from East Baton Rouge Parish to form the city of St. George can remove their signatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 hr Agents of Corruption 221,489
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) 18 hr Chrisknowsbest 9
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 18 hr Chrisknowsbest 602
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,065 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC