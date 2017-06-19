Scalise upgraded from 'critical' to '...

Scalise upgraded from 'critical' to 'serious' condition

Yesterday

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was upgraded from "critical" to "serious condition" Saturday and continued to show signs of improvement after he was wounded in a shooting at a Republican baseball practice outside Washington. Medstar Washington Hospital Center released the update on behalf of the Scalise family.

