Rights group cites Supreme Court in Louisiana abortion suit

A group that won court rulings against Texas and Louisiana abortion laws is suing now to overturn other Louisiana laws it says have led to more than a thousand anti-abortion regulations. The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights filed a federal lawsuit in Baton Rouge on Monday, the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a Texas requirement that abortion providers have hospital admitting privileges.

