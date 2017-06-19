Restore Louisiana: For first time a few households with flood...
Pat Forbes, a top state official behind Louisiana's 2016 flood recovery program, broke the bad news at meetings in late 2016 and early 2017. Barring changing circumstances and additional money, he said, less than full funding from Congress meant the state had to focus on those most in need, and homeowners with flood insurance wouldn't be eligible for the federally funded recovery program.
