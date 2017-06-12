Pumpkin Center student graduates with perfect attendance
Jonah Kyle Traylor graduated from Hammond High Magnet School wearing an honor cord and gold medal no one else in his class had. Traylor, class valedictorian, earned the right to wear the blue and yellow cord after recording perfect attendance for 13 years.
