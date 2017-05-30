Politicians try to rename Louisiana school for politician; alumni push back

A bill to put a late senator's name on the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, a public magnet school for advanced students from throughout the state, is moving through the Legislature in the face of determined opposition from alumni and students. A bill to put a late senator's name on the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, a public magnet school for advanced students from throughout the state, is moving through the Legislature in the face of determined opposition from alumni and students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.