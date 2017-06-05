Part of U.S. 90 closed Saturday
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning Saturday, June 10, through Saturday, June 17, the middle section of the U.S. 90 at Albertson Parkway/St. Nazaire intersection will be closed to motorists due to road and bridge construction.
