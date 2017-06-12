Our Views: Don't use oil as piggy bank
We've been over this before with the Obama administration, but now it is the new Trump administration, seeking to sell off the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to reduce the budget deficit. It did not make any sense before, and if anything, with the world situation unsettled by international terrorism, warfare in the Middle East and political tensions in the Persian Gulf, it is surprising.
