Our Views: At last, a real shot at prison reform

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Sen. Danny Martiny, left, R-Metairie, responds to Gov. John Bel Edwards, after Edwards' remarks at the start of a meeting of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force at the State Capitol on Friday, June 17, 2016. La. Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc is at right.

