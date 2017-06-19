Our senators must protect Medicaid for Louisianians: Editorial

Cancer survivor Monika Calderon, 23, chats with Governor John Bel Edwards as he, Mayor Mitch Landreau and DHH Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee mark the one-year anniversary of Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at University Medical Center in New Orleans, January 12, 2017. Cancer survivor Monika Calderon, 23, chats with Governor John Bel Edwards as he, Mayor Mitch Landreau and DHH Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee mark the one-year anniversary of Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at University Medical Center in New Orleans, January 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.