One Louisiana group is getting money to fight racism
One of America's largest philanthropic foundations announced Wednesday that it will award about $24 million in grants to organizations in 13 cities and one state to help fight racism. In Louisiana, money is being awarded to Foundation for Louisiana to fight racism in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|602
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC