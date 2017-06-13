One in four Louisiana kids live in poverty
The number of Louisiana children living in poverty has remained virtually unchanged since the late '90s, according to an annual report. One in four Louisiana kids live in poverty The number of Louisiana children living in poverty has remained virtually unchanged since the late '90s, according to an annual report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,452
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC