Multiple people hit as gunman opens fire on a Congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia

Alabama Republican Representative Mo Brooks tweets five people were hit when a gunman opened fire on a GOP Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria this morning. Alexandria Police as of 8:30am would only confirm one person shot, but they "believe" there were "multiple injuries".

Chicago, IL

