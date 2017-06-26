'Modern-day slavery': Many southern states have prison...
When activist Sam Sinyangwe was awaiting a meeting with the governor's office at the Louisiana state capitol building in Baton Rouge, he noticed something odd. A black man in a dark-blue jumpsuit was printing papers while a correctional guard-with a badge and gun-stood watching over him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Chrisknowsbest
|602
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC