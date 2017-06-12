Man sentenced to 36 years in prison f...

Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for sex crimes involving juvenile in Vernon Parish

5 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of sex crimes involving a juvenile , Vernon Parish District Attorney Asa Skinner announced on Thursday, June 15. On May 24, Michael Lee Walls of Midway, Georgia was sentenced to serve 18 years hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for the offense of molestation of a juvenile. Walls also was sentenced to serve 18 years hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for the offense of indecent behavior with a juvenile, said Skinner.

