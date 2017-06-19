Man killed in Evangeline Parish crash

Troopers say McDaniel was traveling southbound on Harrison Road when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree near the driver's side door. McDaniel was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries, according to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police Troop I. According to the report, it is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash.

