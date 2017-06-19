Man killed in Evangeline Parish crash

Man killed in Evangeline Parish crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Troopers say McDaniel was traveling southbound on Harrison Road when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree near the driver's side door. McDaniel was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries, according to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police Troop I. According to the report, it is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 11 hr Agents of Corruption 221,489
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) 21 hr Chrisknowsbest 9
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 21 hr Chrisknowsbest 602
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,504 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC