Louisianians urged to pre-register for disaster food aid

Louisiana's social services agency is encouraging people to pre-register for disaster food stamp aid in case a hurricane strikes the state this year. Disaster food stamps are available to households that wouldn't regularly be eligible for the food assistance, but who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages after a disaster.

