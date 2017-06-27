Louisiana's rural bridges are among the nation's worst, study says
Louisiana is among the top 10 states with the most structurally deficient rural bridges. A new report released Tuesday shows that 15 percent of the state's countryside bridges require rehabilitation, repair or replacement.
