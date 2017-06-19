Louisiana to establish wait list for ...

Louisiana to establish wait list for Child Care Assistance Program starting July 1st

15 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

As the result of anticipated overwhelming demand from working parents and a shortage of funds, the Louisiana Department of Education today announced a wait list will be established for eligible families who apply to the Child Care Assistance Program on and after July 1, 2017. To secure a slot now, eligible families must apply by June 30. CCAP is a federally-funded program that enables Louisiana parents to work or attend school by helping them to afford child care.

