Louisiana to establish wait list for Child Care Assistance Program starting July 1st
As the result of anticipated overwhelming demand from working parents and a shortage of funds, the Louisiana Department of Education today announced a wait list will be established for eligible families who apply to the Child Care Assistance Program on and after July 1, 2017. To secure a slot now, eligible families must apply by June 30. CCAP is a federally-funded program that enables Louisiana parents to work or attend school by helping them to afford child care.
