Louisiana tax rewrite officially dead as last bills scrapped
Any last chance that Louisiana legislators would make substantive changes to the state's tax system before their lawmaking session ends was snuffed out Saturday. Republican Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|12 min
|Ms Mack
|3
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Dogen
|221,450
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 29
|Lords child
|600
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC