Louisiana state workers to get raises...

Louisiana state workers to get raises, redesigned pay scales

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana probation and parole officers fill out messages in the House chamber at the Capitol in Baton Rouge to persuade legislators during their 2017 session to keep the officers' pay raise in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Thousands of Louisiana state employees will see boosted paychecks under a reworked pay scale approved by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Louisiana probation and parole officers fill out messages in the House chamber at the Capitol in Baton Rouge to persuade legislators during their 2017 session to keep the officers' pay raise in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Thousands of Louisiana state employees will see boosted paychecks under a reworked pay scale approved by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Wed Conknow 603
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jun 26 Nemesis 221,490
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,774 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC