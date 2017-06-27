Louisiana senators noncommittal on Senate health bill
Members of UltraViolet, a womenOs advocacy organization, and supporters including nurse Vanessa Shields, left, and medical student Louis Monnig urge senators including U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy to reject the Health Care Repeal Bill being debated in Washington D.C. during a protest outside Cassidy's office along Causeway Blvd. in Metairie, La. Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|602
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC