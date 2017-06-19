Louisiana scientists, students to share $2.5 million in BP spill fine money

Brown pelicans huddle near a broken oil containment boom at Breton Island just off the Louisiana coast, which was being threatened by the approaching BP Deepwater Horizon oil slick on Friday, April 30, 2010. University of Louisiana at Lafayette biology professor Paul Leberg and Tulane University biology professor Jordan Karubian were awarded a $299,333 grant by the Louisiana Restore Act Center of Excellence to assess the effects of coastal island restoration practices on brown pelican nesting sites.

