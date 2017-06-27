Louisiana needs to invest more in chi...

Louisiana needs to invest more in children: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

State Education Superintendent John White watches a Pre-K class at Lyon Elementary in Covington on Oct. 27, 2014. White praised early childhood education center operators and St. Tammany Parish public school officials for their efforts to "pioneer'' the state's early childhood education initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Mon Nemesis 221,490
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 602
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,779 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC