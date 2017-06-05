Louisiana Legislature adjourns with c...

Louisiana Legislature adjourns with criminal justice victory but no budget

The Louisiana Legislature approved a historic criminal justice package during its 2017 regular session, but left many budget and tax issues on the table. with a meltdown and shouting over finances on the House floor.

