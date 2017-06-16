Louisiana lawmakers pass state budget...

Louisiana lawmakers pass state budget in special session

A $28 billion-plus Louisiana operating budget won final legislative passage Friday, a week later than expected, after a stalemate in the spending negotiations forced lawmakers into a special session. With a 26-9 vote, the Senate sent the bill to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who supports it.

Chicago, IL

