Louisiana lawmakers lessen litter fines, boost community service
Rep. Johnny Berthelot, a Gonzales Republican, says a doubling of penalties he sponsored in 2015 caused unintended consequences, triggering jury trial provisions that made enforcement less likely. Under the planned changes, fines for simple littering and intentional littering on second offenses will drop from $1,000 to $900.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Wed
|lie detevtor
|221,448
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 29
|Lords child
|600
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr '17
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC