Louisiana jobs picture still mixed among metro areas: five cities down, four up

The jobs picture remained mixed for Louisiana in May, with the state posting a slight increase in employment but the majority of metro areas once again posting year-to-year losses. The state's nonfarm employment was up 6,300 jobs, or 0.3 percent from May 2016, to 1,987,100, according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission .

