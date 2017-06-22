Louisiana Is First State To Ban Public Colleges From Asking About Criminal History
And the proportion is far higher in some minority communities. The so called "ban the box" movement is intended to open opportunities to these Americans by preventing discrimination on the basis of one's past.
