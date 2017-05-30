Louisiana House passes bill to free prisoners from paying child support
The Louisiana House approved a measure that would free people incarcerated in jail or prison from paying child support while serving time. to eliminate child support payments for people while they are incarcerated in prison or jail if they can't afford it.
