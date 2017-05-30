Louisiana film tax credit overhaul to...

Louisiana film tax credit overhaul to add limits, stabilize costs approved by House

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Advocate

Film crews stand outside of the home for a filming of a movie on St. Charles avenue in New Orleans, Friday, March 17, 2017. In the beginning of April, State legislatures will look at the possible future of film tax credits with the LouisianaA*s tax structure reforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Fri Dogen 221,450
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 29 Lords child 600
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr '17 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC