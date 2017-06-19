Louisiana emergency leaders remain vi...

Louisiana emergency leaders remain vigilant under Cindy threat

Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness continues 24/7 operations in the state emergency operations center as the threat of Tropical Storm Cindy continues. Cindy is expected to make landfall near the Louisiana/Texas border early Thursday morning.

Chicago, IL

