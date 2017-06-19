Louisiana dad: Carjacker 'wasn't goin...

Louisiana dad: Carjacker 'wasn't going to leave with kids'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A Louisiana man says he made sure a carjacker didn't leave with his four- and six-year-old daughters and 10-year-old son still in the vehicle. The Times-Picayune reports 42-year-old Earl Williams demanded a gunman and an accomplice unlock his Infinity SUV so he and his wife could pull their kids from the back seat before the carjackers left the scene at Lakeside mall Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 38 min Science 221,467
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jun 12 Bigcatty7p7 601
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May '17 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC