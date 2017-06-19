Louisiana dad: Carjacker 'wasn't going to leave with kids'
A Louisiana man says he made sure a carjacker didn't leave with his four- and six-year-old daughters and 10-year-old son still in the vehicle. The Times-Picayune reports 42-year-old Earl Williams demanded a gunman and an accomplice unlock his Infinity SUV so he and his wife could pull their kids from the back seat before the carjackers left the scene at Lakeside mall Saturday night.
