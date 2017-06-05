Louisiana criminal justice reform passed by Legislature -- in concept, at least
Louisiana Legislature votes for criminal justice overhaul -- at least in concept -- that is supposed to reduce the state's prison population by 10 percent over the next decade. Some details must still be worked out.
