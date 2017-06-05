Louisiana Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges an Employee of a...
The Center believes the system designed to assist minority or women owned businesses to get preferential treatment when bidding for federal work contracts is extremely easy to manipulate" WASHINGTON , DC, USA, June 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Louisiana Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging an employee of a Louisiana based company that does any kind of work for the federal government to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority owned or woman owned business.
