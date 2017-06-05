Louisiana Corporate Whistleblower Cen...

Louisiana Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges an Employee of a...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The Center believes the system designed to assist minority or women owned businesses to get preferential treatment when bidding for federal work contracts is extremely easy to manipulate" WASHINGTON , DC, USA, June 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Louisiana Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging an employee of a Louisiana based company that does any kind of work for the federal government to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority owned or woman owned business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Tue Lawrence Wolf 13
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jun 2 Dogen 221,450
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 29 Lords child 600
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,324 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC