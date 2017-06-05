Louisiana Congressman on 'radicalized...

Louisiana Congressman on 'radicalized Islamic' suspects: 'kill them all'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mashable

After the London Bridge terror attacks this weekend, Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins posted a statement on his personal Facebook page suggesting that the country was in a holy war against Islam. "The free world... all of Christendom... is at war with Islamic horror," the Congressman, who also goes by " Captain Clay Higgins ," wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... 13 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 11
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jun 2 Dogen 221,450
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 29 Lords child 600
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC