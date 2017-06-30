Louisiana congressman introduces bi-partisan bill to modernize assistance requests

Congressman Garret Graves introduced bi-partisan legislation in the US House of Representatives this week to modernize a core function of congressional office operations and streamline customer service for constituents - H.R. 3076, the Creating Advanced Streamlined Electronic Services for Constituents Act of 2017. The CASES Act would give constituents the option to electronically authorize their Members of Congress to engage a federal agency on their behalf - a federally-required privacy protection process currently done on paper.

