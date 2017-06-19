Louisiana congressional district lines don't favor GOP, analysis shows
A Democrat occupies only one of Louisiana's six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives , but that's a fairly accurate reflection of the state's political leanings, according to a new analysis by The Associated Press. Louisiana's congressional district maps are even slightly advantageous to Democrats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|Chrisknowsbest
|602
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,488
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC