Little girl's trip to hug police officers comes to Missouri

A Louisiana girl's road trip to show her appreciation for law enforcement by hugging police officers has come to Missouri. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 7-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin visited the Springfield Police Headquarters Monday to give hugs and stickers to officers from squad 16. Rosalyn's been traveling across the country with her parents and wants to hug police officers in all 50 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.