Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talks about keeping Louisiana beautiful
With over 200 miles of trails throughout our State Parks and State Historic sites, Nungesser is all about promoting these trails to our visitors. But with the recent budget cuts of 55% and 250 employees having lost their job, Nungesser and his team are trying to find ways to continue providing the services they have always done and one of those ways is through public-private partnerships.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|Conknow
|603
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 26
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Jun 25
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
