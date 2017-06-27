Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser t...

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talks about keeping Louisiana beautiful

4 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

With over 200 miles of trails throughout our State Parks and State Historic sites, Nungesser is all about promoting these trails to our visitors. But with the recent budget cuts of 55% and 250 employees having lost their job, Nungesser and his team are trying to find ways to continue providing the services they have always done and one of those ways is through public-private partnerships.

