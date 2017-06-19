Leaders say Trump policy will have little effect on Louisiana-Cuba dealings
A container is lowered to a truck at the port in the Bay of Mariel, Cuba. Louisiana business and political leaders say President Donald Trump's new restrictions on dealing with the Cuban government will have little effect on efforts to boost trade between the state and the communist country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|The RED X Sniper
|221,465
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC