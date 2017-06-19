Leaders say Trump policy will have li...

Leaders say Trump policy will have little effect on Louisiana-Cuba dealings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A container is lowered to a truck at the port in the Bay of Mariel, Cuba. Louisiana business and political leaders say President Donald Trump's new restrictions on dealing with the Cuban government will have little effect on efforts to boost trade between the state and the communist country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr The RED X Sniper 221,465
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jun 12 Bigcatty7p7 601
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May '17 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC