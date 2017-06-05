Lawmakers agree to continue colleges'...

Lawmakers agree to continue colleges' ability to raise fees

13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Louisiana's colleges and universities would get continued authority to raise fees on students if Gov. John Bel Edwards supports a bill backed by state lawmakers. The schools' governing boards currently have that fee-hiking ability, but it's set to expire on June 30. House Bill 113, by Rep. Chris Broadwater, a Hammond Republican, would continue the authority to set and modify fees until mid-2020.

Chicago, IL

